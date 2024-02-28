Super Falcons Coach Admits Cameroon Tried To Use “Juju” On Nigeria

The head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, has admitted that he was told Cameroon tried to use voodoo (juju) on Nigeria during their clash in Abuja on Monday, February 26.

On the said date, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon flew to Abuja for the second leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round tie after drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Douala.

During the second leg clash, the Super Falcons scored a 14th-minute goal, a slim lead they maintained throughout the game.

Cameroon tried to equalize throughout the half but Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, always stopped their attempts.

Hence, Cameroon tried to use a different approach as the players stepped on the pitch for the second half of the encounter.

A player from the Cameroonian side made efforts to touch the net of the Nigerian side but goalkeeper Nnadozie with the help of her teammates prevented her from doing so.

It was believed that the Cameroonian goalkeeper was trying to use a voodoo substance to touch the goalpost to make it easier for them to score Nigeria. Interestingly, the attempt didn’t make much difference as the game ended 1-0 in favour of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

In an interview with journalists after the game, Randy Waldrum admitted that he was aware of the incident.

“Yes it is true”, the Super Falcons coach said.

“I have never seen it before but our players wouldn’t let them in our goal to use it.”

Note that the Super Falcons of Nigeria will face South Africa in the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers in April. The winner of the tie will represent Africa at the Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024.