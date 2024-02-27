Waldrum Criticizes Super Falcons Despite Beating Cameroon In Olympics Qualifiers

Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach, Randy Waldrum, has lamented that his players struggled to beat Cameroon in the return leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers on Monday due to hot weather.

Recall that the Super Falcons traveled to Douala for the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifier on Friday and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the return leg, the Super Eagles scored a 14th-minute goal which was enough for the Nigerian side to knock out the Indomitable Lioneses of Cameroon 1-0 on aggregate.

Randy Waldrum argued that his players had the chance to perform better if they had converted most of their chances.

The American tactician also argued that the game should have been played at night to minimize the impact of the hot weather.

“In the match, we had some chances that we missed and it was a match we really struggled to win”, Randy Waldrum told reporters.

“You can go back and look at the opportunities that we had. We could have easily finished the game at halftime.

“So, we have to be more efficient and clinical around our opponents’ vital area and convert chances into goals.

“I would have also preferred the match to be played in the night because the weather was hot, but we can’t complain because the players are all Nigerians and are used to it.”

Note that the Super Falcons will face the winner of the game between South Africa and Tanzania in April, which is the final phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.