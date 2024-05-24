Rio Ferdinand Not Confident In Man United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Man City

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has passed a vote of no confidence on the team ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, Manchester United and Manchester City will clash at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final.

The two teams had a contradicting experience this season. Note that Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, while Manchester City crashed out in the semi-final stage of the competition.

In the Premier League League, Manchester United finished 8th in the league table, while Manchester City won the title, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

In their last five meetings, Manchester City have recorded four wins, while coach Erik ten Hag and his boys have managed just a win.

Hence, this season’s FA Cup final is expected to be one-sided and the reigning champions of the tournament, Manchester City, are expected to come out victorious.

Due to how the Red Devils struggled during the 2023-2024 Premier League and Champions League season, Rio Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils have a very slim chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s City.

“Based on what I’ve seen this season from both sides, Manchester City and Manchester United, I’ve got no confidence, I have to say”, Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“It’s the first time I’m going to a cup final with Man United and thinking that we have a very, very, very, very small chance of winning this game.

“The gap between Man United and City now is at its biggest that it has ever been. The fall-off that we’ve had compared to them right now is huge so how can I, in my right mind, go into this game with any sort of confidence?”

