Rio Ferdinand Not Confident In Man United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Man City

Ferdinand Reveals Man United Forward Won’t Fix Relationship With Neville

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has passed a vote of no confidence on the team ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, Manchester United and Manchester City will clash at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final.

The two teams had a contradicting experience this season. Note that Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, while Manchester City crashed out in the semi-final stage of the competition.

In the Premier League League, Manchester United finished 8th in the league table, while Manchester City won the title, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

In their last five meetings, Manchester City have recorded four wins, while coach Erik ten Hag and his boys have managed just a win.

Hence, this season’s FA Cup final is expected to be one-sided and the reigning champions of the tournament, Manchester City, are expected to come out victorious.

Due to how the Red Devils struggled during the 2023-2024 Premier League and Champions League season, Rio Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils have a very slim chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s City.

“Based on what I’ve seen this season from both sides, Manchester City and Manchester United, I’ve got no confidence, I have to say”, Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“It’s the first time I’m going to a cup final with Man United and thinking that we have a very, very, very, very small chance of winning this game.

“The gap between Man United and City now is at its biggest that it has ever been. The fall-off that we’ve had compared to them right now is huge so how can I, in my right mind, go into this game with any sort of confidence?”

