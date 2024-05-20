Rio Ferdinand Insists Erik ten Hag Will Leave Man United After FA Cup Final

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand believes that FA Cup win might not save Erik ten Hag from being sacked at the end of this season.

This season, Erik Ten Hag led Manchester United to their worst run in their history as they finished the Premier League campaign in the 8th spot with 60 points in 38 games.

The Red Devils recorded a massive 14 defeats and 6 draws in the league which left them 31 points away from the league’s eventual winners, Manchester City.

Aside from their struggles in the league, they performed woefully in the UEFA Champions League to the extent that they finished bottom of their group.

They only played better in the FA Cup where they will face Manchester City in the final at Wembley Stadium by 3 p.m. on May 25.

Manchester United must win this encounter because that is the only way they can play in Europe (Europa League) next season. And some fans of Erik ten Hag believe if the Dutch coach manages to beat City to the FA Cup, the part owners of the club, Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS who are in charge of football operations at the club, might decide to keep him beyond this season.

But Rio Ferdinand stressed that nothing will convince the new owners to keep the Dutch tactician after the FA Cup game.

“Win or lose, I don’t think Ten Hag will be there next season,” Ferdinand said via his FIVE YouTube channel.

“I believe the club will look elsewhere. I don’t think winning the FA Cup changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. This is just my assumption, I haven’t spoken to anyone there.”