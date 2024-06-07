Lionel Messi Snubs Barcelona, Picks His Best Clubs In The World

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi has named his best two clubs in the world and failed to mention his former side, FC Barcelona.

Recall that Lionel Messi played the best of his football career at FC Barcelona and is regarded as the club’s all-time best player.

Despite having such a great connection with the Spanish side, the 36-year-old forward who currently plays for MLS’ Inter Miami, couldn’t be sentimental enough to pick them as the best club in the world.

In a press conference while on international assignment with Argentina, Lionel Messi said Real Madrid are currently the best club in the world in terms of results. But said Manchester City are the best in terms of their performance on the pitch.

The record eight time Ballon d’Or winner said: “Real Madrid are the best team in the world, they have won the Champions League. If you go by results, Real Madrid is the best. If you go by the level of the game, I think Manchester City are the best.”

Note that in the last eight years, Real Madrid have won the Champions League five times, while Manchester City have won once and played in two finals.

As for FC Barcelona, the last time they won the Champions League was in 2015. Since then, they have not gone beyond the quarter-final stage of the competition.