Transfer Updates 2024: Duran, Luiz, Colwill, Obi-Martin, Zouma, Others

Chelsea have renewed their transfer interest in Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old striker for Aston Villa and Colombia according to the Telegraph.

Juventus are making efforts to sign Douglas Luiz, a 26-year-old Brazilian and Aston Villa midfielder, in this summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Despite their interest in 28-year-old German and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, Bayern Munich are still interested in 21-year-old English and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, Sky Germany claimed.

Since Colwill is comfortable at Chelsea and the team does not want to sell him, Bayern have begun talks with Leverkusen for Tah, Bild reported.

Manchester United are getting ready to challenge Arsenal for the services of 23-year-old Dutch forward, Joshua Zirkzee who is currently contracted to Bologna with a £34 million release clause, according to Metro.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are trailing West Ham in the competition to capture England striker Tammy Abraham, 26, of Roma, Gazzetta claimed.

Bayern Munich want to sign 16-year-old attacker Chido Obi-Martin of the Denmark Under-17 team, therefore Arsenal will have to fight to keep him, according to Metro.

Ivan Toney, an England striker for Brentford, and Jonathan David, a forward for Lille and Canada, both 24 years old, are highly rated on Manchester United’s shortlist of attacking alternatives, ESPN claimed.

Joe Gomez, a 27-year-old English defender for Liverpool, is a target for new Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, according to the Mirror.

English defender Ben Johnson, 24, has been offered an improved five-year contract by West Ham, according to Sports.

Fulham are leading the chase to sign 25-year-old DR Congo forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa, who is contracted to Stuttgart and has a price tag worth £15 million, according to HITC.

The 29-year-old France captain and defender Kurt Zouma is open to leaving West Ham for another club, TeamTalk revealed.

Arsenal are willing to lose money this summer to sell Scotland defender Kieran Tierney; a deal of about £15 million should be enough to secure the 27-year-old, Football Insider claimed.

Brighton and Germany’s 32-year-old Pascal Gross are negotiating a contract extension, according to Sports.

Rochdale is in competition with Southampton and Ipswich for the services of Welsh defender George Nevett, who is eighteen, HITC claimed.