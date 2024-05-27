Unai Emery To Remain At Aston Villa Coach Until 2029

The manager of Aston Villa, Unai Emery signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League side earlier today, May 27, 2024.

Unai Emery put pen to paper to extend his contract with the club after helping them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. His initial contract with the side had three years left to expire.

Recall that Emery became the coach of Aston Villa in October 2022 when the side were in the 17th spot. He pushed them to qualify for the Europa Conference League before the season ended.

In the 2023-2024 season, the 52-year-old Spaniard took the side to the next stage by qualifying the club for their first UEFA Champions League campaign.

Aston Villa finished fourth in the league table with 68 points in 38 games, after recording 10 defeats, 8 draws, and 20 wins.

With Unai Emery’s five-year new deal, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2029, next season will come with a heightened expectation from the club’s management and fans.

After signing the new deal, Emery said: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel at home.

“We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Aston Villa Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”