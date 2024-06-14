Borussia Dortmund, Brighton Get New Managers

German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund have appointed Turkish tactician, Nuri Sahin as their new manager ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Borussia Dortmund had to go into the market to hunt for a new manager after coach Edin Terzić decided to leave the side earlier in the week.

Note that Terzić’s exit wasn’t expected due to his effort in ensuring that Dortmund got to the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final which they lost 2-0 against Real Madrid.

Following his exit, Dortmund who finished 5th in the German Bundesliga last season had to settle for their former midfielder, Nuri Sahin. The 35-year-old former footballer last served as Antalyaspor of Turkey manager from 2021 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Premier League club, Brighton have confirmed the appointment of Fabian Hürzeler as their new manager ahead of the next season.

Fabian Hürzeler who is currently 31-year-old is now the youngest manager in the history of the Premier League.

Hürzeler who has been the coach of 2. Bundesliga (German second tier) club, St. Pauli, since 2022, has signed a three-year contract with Brighton which will keep him at the Premier League side until June 30, 2027.

The young American tactician is a direct successor of Italian coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who decided to leave the Premier League club at the end of last season.