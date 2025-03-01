Crystal Palace Appoint Leif Smerud As Manager Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Crystal Palace have made a strategic move by appointing experienced Norwegian coach, Leif Smerud, as their new manager, following the departure of Laura Kaminski.

Leif Smerud, 48, takes the helm of an Eagles squad currently positioned at the bottom of the Women’s Super League, trailing four points behind safety with eight matches left in the season.

His recent accomplishments include leading the Norway men’s Under-21 team to the finals of the 2023 European Championship and serving as caretaker head coach for both the Norway men’s and women’s national teams.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to join Crystal Palace, a club with a storied history in football,” Smerud said. “Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of discussing with players what it means to represent their country. Football transcends tactics; it’s about connecting with core values, and I see those values reflected in Crystal Palace.”

Smerud’s first challenge will be a home match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kaminski successfully guided Palace to the Women’s Championship title last season, achieving promotion to the WSL. However, after a challenging start with just one win in 14 games, she parted ways with the club.

Smerud recognizes the significant challenge of maintaining the Eagles’ status in the top flight but remains optimistic about the club’s resilient history of exceeding expectations.

“This club is renowned for its hard work and determination,” he noted. “It’s an honour to be associated with a club like this, and I am eager to represent everything it stands for.”

Grace Williams, head of women’s football at Crystal Palace, is confident that Smerud’s “experience and credentials speak volumes.” She added, “As we enter a critical period of the Women’s Super League season, we are optimistic that he will harness the considerable potential within this group of players.”

Notably, Crystal Palace’s upcoming opponents, Liverpool, are also undergoing a transition, having recently parted ways with their manager, Matt Beard, after securing only four victories from their 14 matches this season.