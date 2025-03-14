Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola Responds To Fabio Capello’s Criticism

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has responded to former Italy coach, Fabio Capello’s remarks regarding his impact on football.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Capello expressed his views, stating, “I have great respect for Guardiola as a coach, but I feel his intense focus on being the focal point of the game has adversely affected football. His Barcelona team set a new standard, but the pursuit to replicate that style has led to some issues within the sport.”

Capello also expressed his thoughts on Guardiola’s managerial style, citing an earlier interaction when he first met Guardiola during the latter’s transition to Roma in his playing days.

He recounted, “We never delved into deep discussions about football philosophy. One day, Guardiola approached me with suggestions, and I felt it was essential to remind him of the effort required on the pitch. I wanted to give opportunities to those who showed strong commitment.”

Capello noted that Guardiola’s approach to crucial matches has often leaned towards experimentation, which he felt detracted from team performance.

“In my view, the Champions League title they won with City was the only instance where he didn’t overcomplicate things,” he explained. “In previous seasons with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, he often sought innovative solutions that, while interesting, sometimes overshadowed the players’ abilities.”

Capello elaborated, “My concerns stem from what I perceive as arrogance. I believe it has hindered his chances of winning multiple Champions League titles. Many have attempted to emulate Guardiola over the last decade, and this shift has had repercussions on leagues like Serie A, leading to a more monotonous style of play. His strong sense of self-importance plays a role in this perception.”

In response to the criticism at a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match against Brighton, Guardiola acknowledged Capello’s comments, saying, “I listen to all feedback regarding my work. This isn’t the first time Mr Fabio Capello has shared such views, and I appreciate his perspective.”

He added with a touch of humour, “I guess I’m not quite good enough to grasp Italian football.”