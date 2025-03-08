Xavi Hernandez To Return To Coaching This Summer

Former Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has officially announced his intention to return to coaching in the summer following a sabbatical from the game.

After stepping down from his position at Barcelona in 2024, Xavi Hernandez has been the subject of speculation regarding various managerial roles across Europe. As he takes time to recharge, the 45-year-old expressed a strong desire to re-enter the world of football management.

“I plan to return to the sidelines this summer. While I have enjoyed my time away from the day-to-day grind, my passion for coaching has never waned, and I am eager to get back into the mix,” Xavi shared in an interview with France Football.

During his sabbatical, Xavi has taken the opportunity to observe and analyze various teams and their tactical frameworks. He has particularly focused on Ligue 1 clubs, admiring the strategies employed by prominent teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Lille OSC, Stade Brestois, and Olympique de Marseille.

“What has caught my attention is the innovative tactical approaches of coaches like Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi,” he noted. Moreover, he has closely monitored the managerial styles of football greats such as Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso, and Mikel Arteta, all of whom have made significant impacts in their respective leagues.

Additionally, Xavi has kept an eye on clubs in the Premier League, following Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo, among others. This diverse scouting has helped him stay connected to the evolving landscape of football, fueling his enthusiasm for a return to coaching.

During his tenure at Barcelona, Xavi achieved considerable success, winning numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Super Cup, which solidified his legacy both as a player and a manager.

In another insightful reflection, Xavi expressed his pride in having faith in the new generation of players at Barcelona.

Under Xavi’s guidance, several talented young players emerged and made their mark on the first team, including Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, and Fermin Lopez.

“Beyond the titles, I feel immense pride in having placed my trust in a new generation. Players like Fermín, Lamine, Pau, and Alejandro represent the future of Barcelona. Their potential and talent fill me with optimism for the club’s direction,” Xavi remarked during the interview.

He led Barça to their first La Liga title in three seasons in 2021, showcasing his ability to equate tradition with innovation. Currently, without a managerial position, he is keenly preparing for what lies ahead, with aspirations to resume his coaching career this summer.