Libyan FA Appoints Aliou Cisse As New National Team Coach

The Libyan Football Federation has announced the appointment of Senegalese tactician, Aliou Cisse as the new head coach of the Libyan national football team.

Aliou Cisse, who is widely respected as one of the top coaches in African football, led the Senegalese national team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

The Libyan FA confirmed that Cisse, 48, has been tasked with guiding the Libyan team until 2027, indicating a long-term commitment to developing the squad.

While the statement the FA shared via Facebook on Tuesday, March 11, was enthusiastic about Cisse’s appointment, it refrained from disclosing any specific details regarding the terms of his contract or its financial aspects.

Cisse takes over the reins from Nasser Al-Hadhiri, who had been in charge since September 2024 but faced challenges during his tenure. The federation expressed optimism about Cisse’s leadership and stated that he will be formally introduced to the media on March 13 in Tripoli, just ahead of the commencement of his coaching duties.

Although Libya will not participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco next winter, they currently hold a promising position in their World Cup qualifying group, sitting second. Their next challenge will be a match against Angola later this month, where they will seek to strengthen their bid for a place in the World Cup.