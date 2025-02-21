Robin Van Persie Appointed Manager Of Feyenoord

Former Netherlands international and Arsenal legend Robin van Persie has reportedly been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch club Feyenoord.

Robin van Persie has signed a contract that will keep him at Feyenoord, his childhood club, until June 2027, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. This marks a significant milestone in Van Persie’s career, as he takes charge of a club where he has left a lasting legacy as a player.

Van Persie enjoyed a distinguished playing career, featuring prominently for top clubs including Feyenoord, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

His return to Feyenoord, a club where he started his professional journey and later closed during the 2018-2019 season, adds emotional depth to his managerial debut.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who shared the news via X earlier today, February 21, Van Persie will be joined by Rene Hake as part of his coaching staff.

Hake previously acted as an assistant coach to Erik ten Hag during their time together at Manchester United, bringing significant experience to the team.

Romano stated, “Robin van Persie signs today as the new Feyenoord head coach until June 2027. Former Erik ten Hag’s assistant Rene Hake will join his staff too.”

Feyenoord’s agreement to appoint Van Persie as their head coach comes at a pivotal time where the Dutch side have been paired to face Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

David Ornstein, reporting for The Athletic, noted that Feyenoord have successfully negotiated the terms with Van Persie and his current team, SC Heerenveen which he was managing before this appointment.

Under his management, Heerenveen has recorded a mixed performance this season, with seven victories, six draws, and ten defeats across 23 league matches, coupled with an early exit from the Dutch Cup in the round of 16.