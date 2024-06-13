Coach Edin Terzic Leaves Borussia Dortmund After Leading Them To UCL Final

Despite recording an unprecedented run in the UEFA Champions League in the just-concluded season, coach Edin Terzic has decided to part ways with Borussia Dortmund.

Edin Terzic who became the interim manager of Borussia Dortmund in 2020, became the club’s permanent coach in 2022.

Terzic led Dortmund to a very superb run in the 2022-2023 German Bundesliga but ended up losing the title to Bayern Munich on the last day of the campaign.

In the 2023-2024 season, the 41-year-old tactician led Borussia Dortmund to finish in the 5th spot. But in the UEFA Champions League, he led the team to reach the final of the tournament where they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

While announcing his resignation from the club, Edin Terzic said it was difficult for him to depart from the Bundesliga side as he insisted that the team needs a new hand.

He said: “After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team because after nine years at BVB – including six on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach – I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline.

“Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions, my fundamental feeling has not changed.

“I wish Borussia Dortmund the very best, thank you and see you soon.”

In reaction to Edin Terzic’s decision to resign from the club, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Edin Terzic has done an outstanding job in his time at BVB, and we all owe him a huge debt of gratitude.

“Edin and I will always remain friends.”