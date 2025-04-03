Galatasaray Speak On Jose Mourinho’s Attack On Coach Buruk

Galatasaray’s vice-president, Metin Ozturk, has urged for a measured response to an incident involving Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, who confronted Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during a match on Wednesday night, April 2.

During the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Jose Mourinho was seen making physical contact with Buruk, leading to an unexpected moment where the Galatasaray coach fell to the ground. The game ended with Galatasaray winning 2-1, thanks to two goals from Victor Osimhen, while Sebastian Szymanski scored for the hosts.

Ozturk expressed his thoughts on the situation in a post-match statement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining sportsmanship: “Mourinho’s actions crossed the line, first with verbal comments and then culminating in physical contact. Such behavior isn’t typical of professional sports and raises questions about respect for Turkey’s football culture. I trust that Fenerbahce’s management will address this matter appropriately.”

On the other hand, Okan Buruk reflected on the incident, noting that he and Jose Mourinho had no prior issues.

He described the situation as unfortunate and expressed hope for better conduct among coaches. “He pinched my nose from behind, which was unexpected and not the most courteous way to handle things,” Buruk stated. “While I won’t escalate this issue, it’s important for managers to set a good example and engage in fair play.”