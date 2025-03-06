Jose Mourinho Insists Racism Is Not One Of His Bad Qualities

Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho has addressed the recent allegations of racism made against him for the first time, insisting that he is not a racist.

The controversy erupted following a goalless draw in the highly charged Istanbul Derby against rivals Galatasaray last month, where Mourinho, during a post-match interview, described the opposition bench as “jumping around like monkeys.”

This remark sparked an immediate backlash, leading to public outrage and threats of legal action from critics who viewed his comments as racially charged.

In light of the escalating situation, Mourinho expressed that he remained calm and unperturbed by the criticism.

He emphasized that the reaction from Galatasaray and others was misguided, stating, “They were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn’t know my past.”

In a revealing interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho elaborated on his history, highlighting his long-standing connections with Africa, noting that he has worked with African players and supported numerous African charities throughout his career.

Mourinho further explained, “Instead of going against me, I think it boomeranged and went against them.”

He reiterated that while everyone is aware of his flaws, racism is not among them. “Everybody knows my bad qualities, but that is not one of my bad qualities. Exactly the opposite,” he insisted.