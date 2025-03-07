Mourinho Aims Subtle Jab At Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers After Rangers Win

Fenerbahce’s manager, Jose Mourinho, gave high praises to Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Cyriel Dessers after an exciting UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night, March 6.

Mourinho also aimed a subtle jab at Cyriel Dessers by reminding the Nigerian international that he is not the best player in the world.

Recall that Dessers delivered a standout performance at Fenerbahçe’s Ülker Stadyumu, starting the match strong by netting the opening goal just seven minutes in.

Following his goal, which showcased his keen striking ability, Dessers playfully engaged the home fans by cupping his ears, a gesture that ignited a mix of reactions from the crowd.

His contributions didn’t end there; he also provided a crucial assist for the Rangers’ second goal and played a significant role in the build-up for their third goal, further highlighting his exceptional skill and vision on the pitch.

Dessers was substituted in the 88th minute after an impressive display, leaving a lasting impression on Mourinho.

Following his team’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Scottish giants, Fenerbahce’s manager remarked, “Dessers is a good player, but today he looked like the best player in the world, but he is not”.

Looking ahead, the two teams will meet again for the return leg at the iconic Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow next Thursday. Rangers will be hoping to build on this momentum and eliminate Fenerbahce from the tournament.