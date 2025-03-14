Jose Mourinho Faults Officiating For Fenerbahce’s Exit From Europa League

Fenerbahce’s manager, Jose Mourinho, said questionable officiating significantly contributed to his team’s disappointing exit from the UEFA Europa League in the Round of 16 against Rangers on Thursday night, March 13.

In the first leg of the tie, held at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Fenerbahce suffered a 3-1 defeat. Despite putting forth a determined effort in the second leg in Scotland, where they secured a 2-0 victory, it ultimately was not enough to advance to the quarter-finals. To progress, Fenerbahce needed to achieve the challenging feat of scoring three goals without conceding any.

During his post-match comments, Jose Mourinho highlighted specific moments in the match that he believed warranted fouls or penalties in favour of his side, indicating that he feels he has frequently faced unfavourable decisions from referees throughout his career.

He stated, “I hope that everything that has transpired in my European competitions is not a result of the Budapest final, and I trust that it is merely a matter of chance.”

Mourinho referred to a controversial incident from the previous season, where a critical penalty in the 120th minute—seen only by the fourth official—prevented Fenerbahce from participating in the Champions League. He lamented, “Since that final and my subsequent suspension, we have encountered a series of unfortunate events.”

Speaking about the match against Rangers, he noted the role of VAR, which is widely regarded as one of the most effective systems in use, saying, “Remarkably, the video assistant referee failed to identify one out of three clear penalty situations that favoured us. I can only hope that this is simply a matter of random misfortune.”

Mourinho went on to express his feelings about the lingering effects of his suspension, asserting, “I have already paid the price for that suspension, and I hope that it is now behind me. I can only pray that what we’ve experienced is simply bad luck.”