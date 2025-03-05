Jose Mourinho Open To Coaching In Scotland

Fenerbahce’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, expressed his intrigue about the prospect of managing in Scotland, highlighting the unique qualities of Scottish football that appeal to him.

As he prepares to lead his team against Rangers in the Round of 16 of the Europa League, Jose Mourinho finds himself captivated by the intense passion that characterizes football in Scotland.

While he is currently focused on his responsibilities in Turkey, Mourinho acknowledged that he would consider the opportunity to manage at either Celtic Park or Ibrox in the future, should the right circumstances arise.

During a media conference held in Istanbul before the first leg against Barry Ferguson’s Rangers side, the 62-year-old was asked if he could take a coaching job in Scotland, the Portuguese responded, “At this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and demands my loyalty. But why not in the future?”

Jose Mourinho recognized the common perception that the Scottish league is predominantly competitive between its two giants, Celtic and Rangers, but he strongly emphasized that the league embodies a profound passion for the sport.

“People can say the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it is truly a league of passion. Passion in football is everything. Competing in empty stadiums and tournaments devoid of that fiery enthusiasm simply doesn’t make sense,” he asserted.

Mourinho holds a deep respect for both clubs, acknowledging their rich histories and significant achievements in European football.

“Celtic and Rangers are two monumental clubs with incredible legacies not only domestically but also internationally. They have tremendous fan bases and high expectations,” he noted. He added that the Celtics are fortunate to have a talented coach like Brendan Rodgers at the helm while recognizing the Rangers’ transition with Barry Ferguson now leading the team as interim manager.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash, Mourinho expressed eagerness to face Ferguson, who is on the brink of his first European assignment. He pointed out that Rangers could pose a greater threat under Ferguson’s pragmatic approach, especially considering the former player’s close emotional ties to the club.

Reflecting on Ferguson’s strengths, Mourinho remarked, “I know his history as a player for Scotland and for Rangers, which is significant. While I may not be familiar with his coaching career, the emotional connection he shares with the club is incredibly important—it creates a strong bond with the fans.”