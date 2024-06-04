Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On 2023-2024 Season At Al Nassr

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has stressed that the 2023-2024 season was a successful one for him even though he failed to win any major title with Al Nassr.

The 2023-2024 season is the first full season of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Recall that he joined the Saudi Pro League club in December 2022 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated after criticizing the club’s management.

Since then, the 39-year-old Portuguese star has been very consistent for the side in terms of scoring goals and providing assists.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 season, Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to help Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League, the Asian Champions League, the Saudi Super Cup and the Saudi King’s Cup. But he failed to help the side win any of the competitions.

Despite that, Ronaldo achieved a great feat on a personal level as he scored a record-breaking 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League in the 2023-2024 season. This is the highest number of goals a player has ever scored in a single season.

This broke the record set by Abderrazak Hamdallah who scored 34 goals during the 2018-2019 season.

“To be honest, it means a lot because it’s my work,” Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

“I have to be honest and say it’s not something I was looking for at the beginning of the season, but over time I started to see that it was possible. So, I have the opportunity to say thank you to my teammates because, without the team, nothing individually would have been possible.

“I feel very proud to beat the Saudi League record. It’s great for me, I feel happy, and this is my motivation to play football, to train every time, and to carry on like that.”