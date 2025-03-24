Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured With Guinness World Record

Portugal national team legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been honoured with a Guinness World Record for achieving the most wins as an international player.

The award was presented to Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday evening, March 24, recognizing his remarkable accomplishment of winning 132 matches with Portugal.

The captain of both Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team received this honour just before his team’s UEFA Nations League quarter-finals second leg against Denmark.

Demonstrating his prowess on the pitch, Ronaldo scored one goal as Portugal triumphed 5-3 after extra time, thereby securing their place in the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo’s international career spans over two decades, with his debut dating back to August 2003. Alongside this latest achievement, he holds the record as the all-time leading goal scorer in men’s international football, amassing an impressive total of 135 goals in 217 appearances.

In addition to his international success, Ronaldo has reached the milestone of over 900 career goals across professional football, representing clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and currently Al-Nassr. Notably, he remains Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, having netted an astounding 450 goals during his tenure with the club.

In another thrilling match, Germany qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night, despite being held to a dramatic 3-3 draw with Italy.

Joshua Kimmich delivered a stellar performance in the first half, scoring a penalty and providing two assists for Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst, which gave Germany a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

However, Italy fought back valiantly, with Moise Kean scoring twice to close the gap. In the dying moments of the match, Giacomo Raspadori converted a penalty in stoppage time, momentarily igniting hope for the Azzurri.

Nevertheless, Germany held on, successfully navigating a tense second half to progress to the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, France edged past Croatia with a 2-0 victory in their second leg, levelling the tie at 2-2 on aggregate before triumphing 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout. Similarly, Spain battled to a 3-3 draw against the Netherlands, ultimately winning the ensuing shootout 5-4.

The upcoming semi-final matchups are set to feature:

Germany vs. Portugal

Spain vs. France