Coach Stefano Pioli To Lose His Job At Al Nassr Due To Cristiano Ronaldo

The manager of Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr, Stefano Pioli, finds himself on the verge of leaving the club due to the deteriorating relationship with star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Stefano Pioli, who took over the managerial position at the Saudi Pro League club in September 2024 following the dismissal of Luis Castro, has struggled to find the right synergy within the team.

Currently, Al-Nassr is in third place in the league table, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by 10 points. The team’s recent performance has been lackluster, with only two victories in their last five league matches, which has raised questions about Pioli’s tactics and decisions.

However, sources indicate that the primary issue for Pioli is not solely the team’s results but rather his increasingly strained relationships with key figures within the club, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports from SportItalia, a notable rift has emerged between the Italian manager and the Portuguese superstar, complicating the club’s locker room dynamics.

As discussions about Pioli’s potential departure gain traction, it is rumoured that AS Roma is keenly observing the situation. The Italian club is reportedly preparing to offer Pioli a position, anticipating Claudio Ranieri’s exit at the end of the current season.