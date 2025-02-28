Messi Vs Ronaldo: Neymar Picks ‘Only True’ King Of Football

Brazilian professional footballer Neymar Jr. has identified the true king of football other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Naija News reports that Neymar shunned the longtime rivalry and comparison between Messi and Ronaldo, declaring that there is only one king of football.

Neymar’s declaration came shortly after Ronaldo proclaimed himself the greatest player in football history.

Nonetheless, Neymar firmly believes that the legendary Brazilian player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, holds the title of the only king.

The 33-year-old footballer told The Grefg, “It’s not that I didn’t want to be a king, it’s that for me there is only one king, and that is Pele.

“Many things happened; I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary.

“I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life and that of my family and my friends.”

Naija News reports that Neymar has suffered from injuries in recent years, despite being predicted to be one of Brazil’s best football players ever.

After leaving Europe, Neymar played for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. He later departed the team in the winter transfer to rejoin Santos, a Brazilian team.

He has played six games for the squad since his transfer, tallying three assists and two goals.

In the meantime, many people consider Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be the best football players of all time.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, compared to Messi’s eight. Aside from that, Ronaldo has 924 career goals, making him the all-time top scorer.