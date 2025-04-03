Gabriel Magalhães Won’t Play For Arsenal Until Next Season

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães will miss the remainder of the season after the club confirmed he requires surgery on his hamstring.

Gabriel Magalhães, 27, was substituted during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, raising concerns about his fitness.

Since joining the club from Lille, Gabriel has emerged as a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s backline, starting 28 out of 30 Premier League matches this season. His strong performances have significantly contributed to the team securing the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just 25 goals thus far.

In an official statement, Arsenal announced, “Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program to be ready for the start of next season.”

This news comes as a setback for the Gunners, who currently sit second in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points with only eight matches remaining in the season.

Adding to the club’s challenges, Arsenal are set to face the reigning Champions League holders, Real Madrid, in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The first leg will take place at the Emirates on April 8 at 20:00 BST, followed by the return leg at the Bernabeu on April 16 at 20:00 BST.