Tottenham Hotspur Say Bye To Four Star Players After Tough EPL Campaign

Tottenham Hotspur have done a major clear-out after a not-too-impressive 2023-2024 Premier League season in which they finished 5th despite starting the campaign like a team that can contend for the league title.

In the just concluded Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur stayed at the top for over two months, with coach Ange Postecoglou winning the league manager of the month award four times due to the form the club started the campaign with.

Unfortunately for them, things went sour for the club towards the end of the season as they finished in the 5th spot with 66 points in 38 games. They recorded 20 wins, 6 draws, and 12 defeats in the league.

Following the abysmal end to their league campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the exit of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Japhet Tanganga.

A statement from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday reads: “We can confirm the departures of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga following the conclusion of their contracts.

“We said farewell to both Eric and Ivan in January as they headed off to join their new clubs, initially on loan.

“Defender Eric joined Bayern Munich, having made 365 appearances and scored 13 goals in nine-and-a-half years with us, while left winger Ivan linked up with HNK Hajduk Split, having appeared 50 times in our colours, scoring once, following his arrival in 2022. Both of their contracts with us have now come to an end.

“Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, we now bid farewell to Ryan and Japhet.

“Left-back Ryan joined us from Fulham in 2019 and went on to make 57 appearances for us, scoring three goals. He also had a loan spell in Germany with Hoffenheim in 2020/21.

“Central defender Japhet is a product of our Academy system and enjoyed his breakthrough campaign at first team level with us in 2019/20, memorably making his Premier League debut from the start against Liverpool in January of that season. Japhet went on to make 50 senior competitive appearances in our colours before embarking on loan spells at FC Augsburg in Germany and latterly Millwall during the recently-concluded campaign.

“We thank Eric, Ivan, Ryan and Japhet for their service to the Club and wish them all the very best for the future.”