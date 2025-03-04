Tottenham To Compete With Other EPL Clubs For Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are actively pursuing Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta as the summer transfer window approaches.

Spurs are preparing for competition with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea for the services of Ademola Lookman. They are expected to present an offer of approximately €45 million (£37 million), supplemented by performance-based bonuses.

Tottenham have conducted thorough scouting of the 27-year-old CAF Player of The Year in recent months, seeing him as a valuable addition to enhance their attacking options following a challenging season. With the potential departures of key players such as Richarlison and Timo Werner, strengthening the forward line seems a priority for the club.

Lookman has demonstrated exceptional form with Atalanta this season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. His versatility to play across the front three positions further elevates his appeal to clubs in the Premier League.

The forward, who previously played for Everton, has expressed a strong desire to return to the Premier League after his stints with RB Leipzig and Atalanta since 2022.

Liverpool are closely monitoring his situation as they contemplate an attacking overhaul, particularly in light of uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield. Reports suggest that the Reds have already taken steps to engage Lookman as a possible replacement for their star player.

Chelsea are also in the market for more quality and depth in their attacking squad, having relied heavily on players like Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer this season. Atalanta’s management prefers to sell Lookman outside of Italy, potentially benefitting English clubs in their pursuit.

While Atalanta may set a price closer to €65 million (£53.8 million) for Lookman, reflecting his reputation as a “truly extraordinary player,” there remains a strategic decision for the Italian club.

Lookman’s stock significantly rose following a standout performance in the Europa League final, where he scored a historic hat-trick, and his contributions helped lead Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

As Ademola Lookman enters the final year of his contract, it’s important to note that Atalanta has the option to extend his deal by an additional year. Ultimately, the decision whether to accept the proposed €45 million offer plus bonuses or retain their standout player will rest with the club.