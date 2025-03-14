Europa League Quarter-final Fixtures: Man United, Spurs Continue Charge For Title

The quarter-final fixtures for this season’s UEFA Europa League have been officially confirmed, following the thrilling completion of the Round of 16 matches held on Thursday night, March 13.

In an impressive display at Old Trafford, Manchester United triumphed over a determined Real Sociedad, defeating the visitors 3-1 in a Europa League match marked by aggressive play, ultimately securing their progression with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The Red Devils will now prepare to take on French side Lyon, who showcased their firepower with a staggering 7-1 aggregate win against FCSB, firmly establishing themselves as formidable opponents.

Tottenham Hotspur staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 1-0 deficit against AZ Alkmaar to clinch a 3-1 victory in front of their home crowd in North London. Under the guidance of manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs will now face off against Bundesliga contenders Eintracht Frankfurt for a coveted place in the semi-finals.

In a gripping encounter, Rangers managed to advance past Fenerbahce after a dramatic penalty shoot-out. After securing a 3-1 victory in Turkey, the Scottish side faced an unexpected challenge at home, losing 2-0 in front of their fans. However, they showed resilience and composure during the penalties to emerge victorious.

Their next challenge will be against Athletic Bilbao, who advanced impressively with a commanding 3-1 second-leg win over a depleted AS Roma, thanks largely to Nico Williams, who netted twice in the match.

The final quarter-final clash will see Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt take on Lazio. The Italian club progressed to this stage of the Europa League after a tightly contested 1-1 home draw against Viktoria Plzen.