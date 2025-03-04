Why Chido Obi Is Not In Manchester United’s Europa League Squad

Manchester United’s promising 17-year-old talent, Chido Obi, is seen as a potential solution to the team’s goalscoring challenges, but will not be part of the squad for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg match against Real Sociedad.

Manchester United have indicated that Chido Obi is “ineligible for the competition,” meaning he won’t be able to participate in European matches this season.

United signed Obi from Arsenal’s academy last October at just 15 years old. He quickly made a name for himself by netting a hat-trick during a 5-1 FA Youth Cup victory over Chelsea on 12 February.

This outstanding performance led to his inclusion in United’s first-team squad following several injury setbacks and a shortage of forward options, especially with Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan in January.

Just four days after being called up, Obi made his senior debut as a substitute in a closely contested 1-0 loss to Tottenham, becoming Manchester United’s third-youngest player ever in the Premier League.

He then made another appearance on Sunday, contributing to the match against Fulham, which ended in a penalty shootout loss in the FA Cup. During the game, he showcased his skills by taking three shots, compelling Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to execute a remarkable save.

The question of Obi’s ineligibility for the Europa League stems from the regulatory framework established by UEFA. While Manchester United aim to pursue a trophy this season and secure European football for the next, it becomes imperative to navigate the squad registration rules effectively.

Before the knockout rounds, clubs were allowed to bolster their European squads by adding three new players until the UEFA deadline on 6 February. United made strategic additions with January signings Patrick Dorgu and 18-year-old Ayden Heaven to enhance Coach Ruben Amorim’s first-team options. At that time, however, Obi was not considered a senior player, which limited his chances of inclusion in the European lineup.

Clubs can also add players to their ‘B’ list up until 2300 GMT the day before a game, provided the players meet specific criteria. These include having played for the club for two continuous years from their 15th birthday, or for two out of three years if they have spent time on loan at another club. Unfortunately, due to his recent transfer from Arsenal, Obi does not meet these requirements yet.

Despite his absence from the Europa League squad, other young talents such as Harry Amass, Louis Jackson, Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Fletcher, and Jayce Fitzgerald will be available for this important fixture.

Note that Premier League regulations differ; they include an ‘Under 21’ list that does not get factored into the 25-man squad list. This allows Obi to remain part of the broader roster of 57 players under this classification.