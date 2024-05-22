Pep Guardiola Beat Unai Emery To Win Premier League Manager Of The Season

The English Premier League has named the manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, the league manager of the 2023-2024 season ahead of Unai Emery.

Before the Premier League announced Pep Guardiola as the winner of the award, most football enthusiasts believed Unai Emery deserved the accolades.

In the 2023-2024 season, coach Emery gave Aston Villa their best Premier League run in their history and they were seen as one of the biggest reasons Arsenal failed to win the league title.

Recall that Emery led Villa to beat in-form Arsenal home and away during the Premier League campaign. Their second victory over the Gunners on April 14, 2024, dropped coach Mikel Arteta and his boys to the second spot, two points behind the eventual winners of the league, Manchester City.

Advertisement

Overall, Aston Villa recorded 20 wins, 8 draws, and 10 defeats in the league which ended them with 68 points in 38 games. This earned them the 4th spot and qualified them for next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

Despite such a rare run from Aston Villa, the best Unai Emery got as an individual recognition from the Premier League was a nomination for the league manager of the season.

In his place, Pep Guardiola who led City to their record fourth Premier League title in a row was named the league manager of the season for the fourth time in eight years.

Advertisement

Aside from Unai Emery, Guardiola won the award ahead of Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.