Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne Hints On His Future

Manchester City midfield maestro, Kevin de Bruyne, seems to be open to moving to the Saudi Pro League at some point in his football career.

Kevin de Bruyne has been one of the most efficient midfielders in the last decade in terms of providing assists.

Recall that the 32-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder joined German side, VfL Wolfsburg in 2014 after failing to establish himself at Chelsea.

Interestingly, within a season after his permanent move to Wolfsburg, De Bruyne became so impressive that Manchester City decided to pay €76 million for his services in 2015.

Since then, the Belgium international has remained unstoppable for Manchester City. He has scored 149 goals and provided 254 assists in 611 games for the blue side of Manchester.

After helping Manchester City win their fourth Premier League title in a row, reports went viral that Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in his services.

In an interview with HLN, De Bruyne, who will be 33 years old on June 28, 2024, hinted that a move to Saudi Arabia will be good for him financially and his wife.

When asked about the potential of moving to the Saudi Pro League, De Bruyne said, “Saudi? At my age, you have to be open to everything.

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”