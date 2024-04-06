Guardiola Gives Kevin De Bruyne Special Title At Manchester City

Advertisement

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has declared his iconic midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne as one of the best players of all time at the club.

After struggling at Chelsea between 2012 and 2013, Kevin de Bruyne moved to VfL Wolfsburg for a transfer fee worth €22 million.

It was at the German club the Belgian midfielder established himself in the game before he moved to Manchester City for €76 million on August 30, 2015.

Since then, the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder has been unstoppable as he has consistently proven to be an indispensable player at the club.

Despite injury issues this season, De Bruyne has been able to score four goals and provided 14 assists in 16 games in all competitions.

Earlier today, De Bruyne scored two goals as he helped Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at Selhurst Park.

After the game, coach Guardiola said, “I listen to him [Kevin De Bruyne] on the bus, in the locker room, in the training session, (he) laughs, and we are safe. His body language dictates a lot of how he is, and all the players, but especially Kevin.

“How many years has he been with us, nine years, 10 years? The numbers, the presence, and the consistency have been amazing. He’s one of the best players in the history of Manchester City.”