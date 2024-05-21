Taiwo Awoniyi Hints On Premier League Future

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has hinted that he might remain in the Premier League next season after his club, Nottingham Forest, managed to escape relegation.

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin for a transfer fee worth 20.50 million euros on July 1, 2022. Since then, he has been a very important member of the side despite having to battle different degrees of injuries.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 Premier League season, the 26-year-old Nigeria international managed to score 6 goals and provide 3 assists in 20 league games.

Despite how important Taiwo Awoniyi has been at Nottingham Forest, there are speculations that he might be sold this summer.

Nottingham’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly contemplating selling some of the club’s big stars to prevent breaching the Premier League financial fair play rules.

Recall that Nottingham Forest suffered a four-point deduction this season after admitting that they breached the financial rules by £34.5 million above their permitted threshold of £61 million.

Amid the speculations that Taiwo Awoniyi might leave Nottingham Forest this summer, the player’s Facebook post suggests that he will remain at the club beyond this season.

“After all is said and done. I’m who I am because of you (God). See you next season @premierleague,” the player wrote on Facebook.

He added, “Another year to remember again. You deserve it, Nottingham Forest. Thanks for your support always and for helping us to push through. You truly the best, You RED.”

Note that the contract between Taiwo Awoniyi and Nottingham Forest will expire on June 30, 2027.

