2024-2025 Europa League Round Of 16 Draw In Full: Man United Get Spanish Club

Premier League giants, Manchester United are set to clash with Spanish club Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, while Rangers face a challenging tie against Turkish giants Fenerbahce, managed by the renowned Jose Mourinho.

Should Manchester United successfully navigate past Real Sociedad, they will advance to the quarter-finals, where they could face either FCSB, the current leaders of the Romanian Liga I, or French side Lyon.

If Tottenham progresses against AZ Alkmaar, they will square off against either German club Eintracht Frankfurt or Dutch giants Ajax in the last eight. Similarly, if Rangers manage to overcome Fenerbahce, they will find themselves up against either Serie A side Roma or Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-final stage.

Here is the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League complete draw for the last 16:

Note that the teams on the left will play the first leg at home.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiakos

Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB vs. Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio

Roma vs. Athletic Bilbao

Below is the Europa League quarter-final draw:

Note that the teams on the left will play the first leg at home.

BodoGlimt/Olympiakos v Viktoria Plzen/Lazio

AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham v Ajax/Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahce v Rangers v Roma/Athletic Bilbao

FCSB/Lyon v Real Sociedad/Man Utd

Below is the Semi-finals draw

Note that the teams on the left will play the first leg at home.

AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham/Ajax/Eintracht Frankfurt v BodoGlimt/Olympiakos/Viktoria Plzen/Lazio

Fenerbahce v Rangers v Roma/Athletic Bilbao v FCSB/Lyon v Real Sociedad/Man Utd