“I’m Not Worried” – Ruben Amorim Insists After Man United Lost To Tottenham

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has stressed that he is not worried about losing his job after leading his team to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur marked their 12th loss in the league this season. Despite that, Ruben Amorim remains focused on improvement and the well-being of his players. The tight match featured a first-half goal from James Maddison.

Since taking over from Erik ten Hag, coach Amorim has experienced eight losses in 14 league matches. Currently in 15th position, just above the relegation zone, the Red Devils are grappling with a variety of difficulties

In addressing concerns about his job security, Amorim stated, “I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it.

“I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.

“The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation and my job, I am confident in my work, and I just want to win games.

“The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.”

In another development, Ruben Amorim shared news about Amad Diallo, who has been a standout player this season.

Unfortunately, Diallo sustained a potential season-ending injury during training, which came as a shock to fans.

The versatile Ivorian, who has made a significant impact with six goals and six assists in 22 league appearances, will be sorely missed alongside Lisandro Martinez, who was ruled out earlier.

Amorim explained the injury occurred when Diallo’s feet got stuck in the grass during a tackle, highlighting the challenges the team has faced with injuries impacting about 12 senior players, forcing him to rely on younger talent from the Under-18 squad in recent matches.

Despite these obstacles, Amorim remains optimistic and focused on strategies to strengthen the team’s performance moving forward, confident that hard work will lead to better results as the season progresses.