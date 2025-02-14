Ruben Amorim Expects Manchester United To Win 2027-2028 Premier League Title

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has expressed a strong belief that the Red Devils can secure the Premier League title by 2028.

The last time Manchester United lifted the Premier League trophy was in the 2012-2013 season under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Recent performances under the tutelage of coach Ruben Amorim have seen the team positioned 13th in the Premier League after 24 matches.

However, Amorim remains focused on the path ahead, especially with an upcoming away match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of winning the Premier League title by 2028, Amorim stated (via Fabrizio Romano): “Yes, we talk about that. Our focus is to win the Premier League, and we can change everything in a few years. At this moment, we are in a difficult position, but we need to work every day on the little steps.”

In a recent pre-match press conference, Amorim emphasized the need for player sales as part of their strategy moving forward.

He acknowledged that the club’s recent signings—Ayden Heaven from Arsenal and Patrick Dorgu from Lecce—were positive steps, but additional adjustments are necessary, particularly in bolstering the attacking options.

Note that the club facilitated a loan move for Antony to Real Sociedad during the 2025 January transfer window, and more of that is expected to happen in the coming summer transfer window, according to the Portuguese coach.

Amorim said: “Here it’s simple: to do something, we need to SELL players. You know the rules better than me, so our focus is to win these games, and then we have time to focus on that.”