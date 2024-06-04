‘Crazy, Crazy Guy’ – Mikel Obi Reflects On Diego Costa At Chelsea

Former Nigeria international, Mikel Obi has described how “crazy” his former teammate at Chelsea, Diego Costa was during their days at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Obi and Costa played together at Chelsea from 2014 to 2017 before they both left the West London side to Tianjin TEDA and Atlético Madrid respectively.

Before they left Stamford Bridge, they won one Premier League, and one League Cup together. They also played in one FA Cup final (2016-2017).

In his Chelsea days, Costa was seen as a no-nonsense player on the pitch, especially to the opposition and even officials. But he was completely different when it comes to how he relates with his teammates behind the scenes.

Mikel Obi said the Spanish striker was terrifying to his teammates due to how rough he was ready to bully them, especially in the dressing room.

“How long have we got? Crazy, crazy guy. He is a guy in the dressing room after training, you are sitting in the dressing room and Diego Costa is sitting there”, Mikel Obi told TalkSport.

“He is looking at everyone walking around naked, trying to flick you with a towel, grab whatever he can grab. Yeah, he just goes crazy.

“That is what he does. Sometimes, when you see him in the dressing room, you just run out.”

Note that Diego Costa who is regarded as Chelsea’s best number 9 after the era of Didier Drogba, scored 59 goals and provided 21 assists in 120 games in all competitions for the West London side.

The 35-year-old Brazilian-born Spanish striker is currently playing for Grêmio in Brazil.