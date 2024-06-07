‘Why Chelsea Signed Tosin Adarabioyo From Fulham’

Chelsea have landed their first signing of the 2024 summer transfer window as they announced the arrival of Fulham centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea decided to go for Tosin Adarabioyo to cover up for the departure of 39-year-old Thiago Silva who is leaving the side for his home team, Fluminense.

Adarabioyo’s arrival at Stamford Bridge will also pave the way for the potential departure of the club’s academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah who has attracted the interest of Manchester United.

Aside from replacing veteran defender, Silva, Chelsea decided to sign Adarabioyo because they believe the 26-year-old Nigerian-born British defender can help in converting their set-pieces with his 6ft 5 inches height.

Tosin Adarabioyo also agreed to move to Chelsea on a free transfer ahead of Newcastle United because of the possibility of playing in Europe (Europa Conference League), next season. He has also been promised a prominent role at the club.

Recall that Adarabioyo had worked briefly with Chelsea’s new coach Enzo Maresca while he was at Manchester City football academy.

The former England under-19 international who is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria signed a four-year contract with Chelsea. He will move to the club on July 1, 2024, a day after his contract with Fulham expires.

After signing his deal with Chelsea, Adarabioyo said: “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”