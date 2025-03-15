Mikel Arteta Expected Chelsea To Be Premier League Title Contenders

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, said he expected Chelsea to be serious contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The two London rivals are set to clash this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are going into the London derby sitting in the second spot on the league table with 52 points, while Chelsea find themselves in fourth place, trailing behind by six points.

However, both teams face a significant challenge in their pursuit of the title, as Liverpool sit comfortably at the top with a staggering 15-point lead.

Given the current standings, the more immediate goal for both Arsenal and Chelsea is to secure a position in the coveted Champions League spots for next season.

Ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday, Arteta voiced his disappointment at Chelsea’s performance under manager Enzo Maresca this season, suggesting that he had anticipated a more formidable challenge from the Blues.

“From the moment I watched them play in pre-season, understanding how Enzo works and the talent they have in the squad, they were contenders to even win it from the beginning,” Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport ahead of their 2:30 p.m. meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“They have so much there. The moment that everything lies together and they find that connection, energy and consistency, I think they can compete with any team.”