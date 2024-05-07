Thiago Silva Gets New Club Days After Announcing Chelsea Exit

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has confirmed that he has agreed to return to his boyhood club, Fluminense, days after he announced his exit from the London side.

Earlier today, Thiago Silva took to his Instagram page to confirm his return to the Brazilian side by posting a series of videos and images wearing the club’s jersey.

In one of the Instagram posts, the Brazilian legend wrote: “I’m coming back home”.

The defender will, however, remain at Chelsea until the club’s last Premier League game of the season on May 19 before he will move to his home country.

Naija News gathered that Silva is permitted to relocate to the club in May instead of on July 1, 2024, when his contract with the Stamford Bridge club expires.

The 39-year-old Brazil international signed a two-year contract with Fluminense which will keep him active in the game until he clocks 41-year-old.

Note that Thiago Silva decided to move to Chelsea on August 28, 2022, on a free transfer after playing for Paris Saint Germain for ten years. Between then and now, the 39-year-old Brazilian defender made 115 appearances in which he scored 9 goals and provided three assists in all competitions.

Silva used his wealth of experience to help Chelsea win one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Super Cup.