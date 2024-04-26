Iheanacho, Ndidi’s Leicester City Promoted To Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, stars of the Super Eagles, have played a pivotal role in securing Leicester City‘s return to the Premier League after a challenging season in the Championship.

The team’s promotion was confirmed following Queens Park Rangers’ decisive 4-0 victory over Leeds, ensuring Leicester’s top-flight status with a commanding lead in the league points.

This achievement comes despite a tense season with fluctuating performances but culminates successfully with Leicester standing at 94 points, comfortably ahead of Leeds at 90 points.

Throughout the season, both Iheanacho and Ndidi have been crucial for Leicester.

Ndidi, in particular, was instrumental in a vital match against West Bromwich Albion, contributing to a narrow 2-1 victory that kept their promotion hopes firmly on track.

This game was part of Leicester’s rebound after disappointing losses to Millwall and Plymouth, demonstrating the squad’s resilience and determination to achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League.

Their efforts have not only reestablished Leicester City in the Premier League but also ignited the enthusiasm of their fans and the broader football community, who eagerly anticipate what the team will bring to the next season in the top tier of English football.

Third-place Ipswich Town can nab Leeds the second automatic promotion spot. They currently have 89 points, with three matches still to play.