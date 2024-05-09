Cesc Fabregas Predicts Man United Vs Arsenal, Man City Vs Fulham EPL Clash

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas believes that Manchester United will not be an easy bite for the Gunners.

Cesc Fabregas noted that Manchester United have been struggling this season but their history is big enough to motivate them against on-fire Arsenal.

Note that at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Arsenal will be at Old Trafford for the must-win Premier League game. Arsenal need to win to maintain their push for the league title, while Manchester United need to win to return to winning ways after recording four defeats in 7 games.

The Red Devils, who don’t have any possibility of qualifying for the Champions League next season, need to win the game to continue their push for a Europa League spot.

In his prediction, while speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas said, “I consider it a big game, Arsenal v United, United v Arsenal, they have always been special games.

“It’s true, United at the moment are not at the level that they were in the past, we can all agree with that. I can see Arsenal being too strong for them at the moment.

“I do think Arsenal plays by memory, they are confident, they believe, they have the experience. They have grown over the last year, and they have improved, so I do think Arsenal will win that game comfortably.

“I will not say easily because United is United and the history, at the end of the day, the badge on the chest, we need to respect that and Old Trafford is Old Trafford.

“But again, I consider Arsenal to be too strong at the moment.”

Also, Cesc Fabregas has noted that Fulham will not be an easy game for Manchester City who are fighting to win their fourth Premier League title in a row.

The game, which will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Craven Cottage, could make or mar Manchester City’s chances of winning the league title.

While noting how tough the league game could be to Manchester City, Fabregas expected to give the win to coach Pep Guardiola and his boys.

“Fulham is a tricky one for Manchester City”, Fabregas said.

“They’ve had a good season, a very complete season. They’ve improved in many areas, they have a good coach so, yeah, I believe it’s going to be at least tricky for Manchester City to obtain the three points.”