‘They Took It Away From Us’, Arteta Speaks After Manchester City Snatched Premier League Title From Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has assured fans that his team will continue to pursue the Premier League title, even after losing it to Manchester City.

Arteta’s team ended as the runners-up to the relentless City for the second consecutive season, narrowly missing out on the final day.

Naija News reports that Arsenal’s 2-1 triumph over Everton was overshadowed by City’s 3-1 win against West Ham, securing Pep Guardiola’s team the title by a two-point margin.

City’s dominance is evident with four consecutive titles and six championship victories in the past seven years, setting an unprecedented record.

Their rule continues unabated, with Arsenal’s outstanding displays throughout 2024 proving insufficient to unseat them.

Arteta, who was Guardiola’s assistant during their remarkable achievement of reaching 100 points in the 2017-18 Premier League season, understands that City’s desire for success is unlikely to be quenched by their latest triumph.

Speaking to SkySports after the game on Sunday, Arteta said, “First of all, congrats to Manchester City for winning the Premier League.

“Today some mixed emotions. First of all, to be really proud of the staff and those players. They’ve done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit and every margin that we could to try to win this Premier League.

“Unfortunately, it a bit short and we couldn’t deliver the prize that we wanted.”

Arteta also insisted that his Arsenal side is on the right path, and stated that he knows what to do to beat Manchester City to winning the Premier League

He added: “They (City) took it away from us. It’s the second season.

“There’s only one way to do it – you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you have to have a lot of courage and push every limit in everything that we have. That’s the next step.

“If we do what we have to do, we’re going to be closer and at the end we’ll win it. When? I don’t know, but if we keep knocking and being that close, in the end it will happen.

“Yeah. But I was there when we did 100 points (in 2017-18) so I know what it takes. I know what happened and this is the level.

“No-one has to explain what the level is because I was there four years every day and I know what we have to do if we are going to reach there. Not only for one season, but for the rest.

“We are on the right path, the right journey and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven’t seen it before.

“So we’re on the right trajectory and now we need to really pull the teeth and bite into it because we want more.”