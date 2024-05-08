Arsene Wenger Names PSG’s Standout Player Against Borussia Dortmund

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes only one Paris Saint Germain player played well enough in their disappointing clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Arsene Wenger who made his name in the world of coaching while at Arsenal stressed that the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between PSG and Dortmund would have ended differently if players from the French side came to the party.

On Tuesday night, PSG hosted Dortmund at the Parc des Princes for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie. The French giants were expected to turn the tie around since they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the tie.

Unfortunately, the French giants failed to turn up in the second leg of the tie as they suffered another 1-0 defeat which made it a 2-0 aggregate loss to Dortmund.

While analysing the game, Arsene Wenger refused to recognize the contribution of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the game. The French tactician claimed that PSG’s midfielder Vitinha was the only star player on the French side.

“Only Vitinha in midfield performed tonight and produced all the good balls. After that, it was down to individual actions, to Dembele and Mbappe, and that’s what happened”, Wenger said while speaking on beIN Sports.