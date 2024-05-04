Arsenal Honour 14-year-old British-Nigerian Fan, Daniel Anjorin, Murdered In London (Photos)

Arsenal Football Club, on Saturday, paid tribute to the 14-year-old fan, Daniel Anjorin, who was murdered in a Samurai sword attack earlier this week.

Naija News reports that the honour came in the 14th minute of Arsenal’s home game against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

During the game, Arsenal fans around the stadium were seen clapping when the photo of the deceased was displayed on the big screen.

See photos from the match below.

Recall that the teenager was murdered on Tuesday morning as he walked to school in Hainault, in the east of Britain’s capital.

Anjorin, two police officers and two other people were also stabbed by the assailant wielding what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to BBC, Anjorin attended Bancroft’s, the same independent day school as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, one of the victims in the Nottingham stabbing incident.

In an official statement, the Metropolitan Police reported that the suspect rammed his van into a property on Laing Close, resulting in a collision that injured a 33-year-old man.

Subsequently, the suspect physically assaulted the victim, causing a wound to the neck.

Additionally, a 35-year-old man sustained lacerations to his arm during an assault within a neighbouring residence.

Following these, the suspect proceeded to attack Anjorin.