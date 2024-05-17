British-Nigerian, Daniel Anjorin Killed In London Sword Attack To Be Buried Today

Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old Nigerian boy tragically killed in a sword attack, will be laid to rest today in East London.

Naija News recalls that the young student was attacked on April 30 while walking to school in Hainault, East London, suffering fatal injuries from a samurai sword.

The funeral service for Daniel is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Jubilee Church London, with his burial following at a local cemetery, according to BBC reports.

Over 300 people attended a vigil on May 5 to honor Daniel, highlighting the community’s deep sense of loss and unity in grief.

The attack not only claimed Daniel’s life but also left four others injured, including two Metropolitan Police officers.

Family and friends have gathered to pay their final respects to a life gone too soon.

Following the incident, 36-year-old Marcus Arduini Monzo from Newham was charged with Daniel’s murder, alongside other serious offenses, including two counts of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday.

Daniel was a pupil at Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green, an institution that also counts Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a victim of the Nottingham knife attack, among its students.

Arsenal FC paid tribute to Daniel during their May 4 game against Bournemouth, reflecting the broad impact of his tragic demise.

In a heartfelt message, Daniel’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Anjorin expressed their gratitude to the community for their emotional and financial support during this challenging time.

“In the wake of our son Daniel’s tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family,” the Anjorin family stated.

They also mentioned plans to use the donations received for establishing a new family home, aiming to provide a fresh start for Daniel’s siblings who are profoundly affected by the tragedy.