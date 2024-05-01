14-Year- Old Nigerian Brutally Murdered With Sword In London

A 14-year-old boy, identified as Daniel Anjorin has lost his life on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed him in the United Kingdom.

Naija News understands that two police officers and two other people were also stabbed by the assailant.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to BBC, Anjorin attended Bancroft’s, the same independent day school as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, one of the victims in the Nottingham stabbing incident.

In an official statement, the Metropolitan Police reported that the suspect rammed his van into a property on Laing Close, resulting in a collision that injured a 33-year-old man.

Subsequently, the suspect physically assaulted the victim, causing a wound to the neck.

Additionally, a 35-year-old man sustained lacerations to his arm during an assault within a neighbouring residence.

Following these, the suspect proceeded to attack Anjorin.

“It’s with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident… has died from their injuries,”

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after,” Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell from London’s Metropolitan Police told reporters at the scene.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles III expressed his disbelief at the stabbings and commended the bravery of the emergency services.