Bayern’s Thomas Tuchel Congratulates Leverkusen After Losing To Dortmund

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, has given up on the German Bundesliga title with nine games left to the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Thomas Tuchel who is expected to leave the serial German Bundesliga winners at the end of this season had to congratulate the current table toppers, Bayer Leverkusen, after Bayern’s 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, March 30.

On the said day, Borussia Dortmund visited Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena for a league game which the home team was expected to win to maintain their pressure on the table-toppers.

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel and his boys, Nigerian-born Germany international, Karim Adeyemi scored the match opener in the 10th minute.

While the hosts were battling for an equalizer, Dortmund sealed the victory in the 80th minute courtesy of a strike from Julian Ryerson.

The 2-0 home defeat means that Bayern Munich are now 13 points below first-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Hence, Tuchel and his boys have to win all the remaining games and hope that Bayer Leverkusen lose at least four of their remaining 9 games before Bayern can grab the first spot on the league table.

Such a run is almost impossible given that coach Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are the only side in the top five leagues in Europe that are yet to taste defeat so far this season.

“Congratulations to Leverkusen,” Tuchel told Sky Germany after the 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

When asked if the title race was over, Tuchel said, “Of course. It’s self-evident, clear.

“After the game today there’s nothing left to say.”

