Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Bayern Munich Parted Ways With Him

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed that he has to part ways with the club at the end of this season after failing to take the club to a “higher level”.

Thomas Tuchel was expected to keep Bayern Munich dominating the German Bundesliga, a league they have won 11 years in a row. He was expected to maintain the tradition this season by winning the 12th Bundesliga title in a row.

Unfortunately, that is looking like an impossible task as they are currently 11 points below first-placed Bayer Leverkusen after four defeats, two draws, and 16 wins in 22 games.

Thomas Tuchel and his boys have 12 games to turn things around but that wouldn’t change the fact that Bayern Munich have announced that the German tactician will leave the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

For Tuchel to record a positive end to his spell at the club, he must find a formula to defeat 5th-placed RB Leipzig who have recorded 6 defeats so far in the Bundesliga.

Recall that RB Leipzig defeated Bayern Munich earlier this season in the DFL-Super Cup final on 12 August 2023. The 3-0 win deprived Bayern of their first title of the season.

On September 30, 2023, Bayern drew 2-2 with Leipzig in the league which means that their Bundesliga clash at 6:30 p.m. later today, February 24, is open to either of the two clubs.

Ahead of the game, Thomas Tuchel who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, said, “We were not able to consistently bring the team to a higher level. That’s why we’re going separate ways in the summer.

“Mistake accepting Bayern job? It makes no sense to look back. It gets forgotten that we were extremely unlucky with injuries too.”