Thomas Tuchel Insists He Is Not Bayern Munich’s Only Problem

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, has stressed that he is not the only problem at the club amidst bad results in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel had a beautiful run at Paris Saint Germain where he won the French Ligue 1 and even led the club to the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

But he was fired in the following season for allegedly disagreeing with the management of the club. Since then, PSG have never had it that good.

Months after losing his job at PSG, Chelsea appointed him in the second half of the 2020-2021 season and he led the then-struggling club to win the UEFA Champions League in the same season.

He went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup amidst a series of off-field distractions at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately, he was fired in the 2022-2023 season due to a poor run of games and remained jobless for a couple of months before he was appointed coach of Bayern in March 2023.

He managed to win the Bundesliga with Bayern in the said season but crashed out of the Champions League.

So far this season, Thomas Tuchel has struggled with Bayern in all ramifications and they are on the verge of losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen for the first time in 12 straight seasons.

Due to his poor run of games at Bayern, the club announced on Wednesday that the 50-year-old German tactician will leave the club at the end of this season.

Even though he is on the verge of leaving the club, Thomas Tuchel is aiming to leave the club on a high by using the last 12 games of the Bundesliga campaign to overtake Bayer Leverkusen who are 8 points ahead of them.

He is also aiming to help the club win the Champions League even though they lost their first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Lazio with a 1-0 scoreline.

Ahead of Bayern’s league game against RB Leipzig at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, Thomas Tuchel said: “It does not matter if I understand the decision of the club or whether I am happy with it.

“I don’t think I am the only problem but I accept my responsibility. I am not satisfied with the way we play and have been unhappy for quite some time.

“Now we have a new situation. The situation has been solved and communicated but I don’t think I am the only problem.”