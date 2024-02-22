‘Thomas Tuchel Wishes To Return To English Premier League’

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel reportedly plans to return to the Premier League when he leaves the German Bundesliga giants.

Thomas Tuchel is having a very tough time at Bayern Munich so far this season as he and his team have been knocked out from all the domestic cup competitions in the country.

They are also sitting second in the German Bundesliga, five points behind first-place Bayer Leverkusen who defeated Thomas Tuchel and his boys in a league game earlier this month.

Bayern Munich are currently one leg away from crashing out of the Champions League after losing 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Lazio.

This means that if Lazio draw with Bayern in Germany in March, Tuchel and his boys will have only the Bundesliga to battle for this season.

Due to his poor run at the club, the German Bundesliga giants have announced that he and the side have agreed to part ways at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

While he is trying to end his reign at the club on a high, the 50-year-old German tactician is already planning his next move according to the German publication, Bild.

The publication claimed that Thomas Tuchel wishes to return to the Premier League to coach Manchester United once his time with Bayern Munich is finally over.

Recall that the former Paris Saint Germain coach helped Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his first stint in England.